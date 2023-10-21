Ajit Pawar directs officials to complete recruitment process at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College

The deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, paid a visit to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College on Saturday. During his visit, he reviewed the development work of the college and directed the civic officials to complete the recruitment process for hospital staff as soon as possible.

Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pawar instructed the PMC officials to speed up the ongoing work of the hospital administrative building and hostel and other development work of the college. Pawar also informed that in future the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will set up a similar medical college.

He also said emphasis is being laid on providing health facilities to the citizens by the state government.

Dr Shilpa Pratinidhi, dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, said the visit of the minister was motivating for the entire team and he has assured full support in speeding up the medical college work.

“We have requested the minister regarding support for some technical permission for the college. We have been assured that permission will be approved on priority by the government. We have been instructed to speed up the development work,” she said.

Pawar visited several ongoing development works in the city on Saturday.

