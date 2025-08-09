Ajit Pawar instructs PMRDA to cut road width in village areas to 24 metres

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to reduce road width to 24 metres in gaothan (village settlement) areas, instead of the proposed 36 metres, after opposition from residents of Hinjewadi and Maan. Pawar also visited Chakan and Bhosari to understand the traffic problem here at MIDC. He instructed the administration to increase the road width by three meters instead of waiting for the land acquisition process to complete for the elevated corridor project. (HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken on Friday after villagers, including Hinjewadi sarpanch Ganesh Jambhulkar, met with Pawar and explained how the road widening would impact temples, schools, the gram panchayat building, and houses in the area.

Jambhulkar said, “On Friday, villagers met Pawar and explained the problems we would face due to the road widening. Our temples, school, the gram panchayat building, and houses would be affected. Responding positively, the deputy chief minister assured us that no villager would suffer any loss.”

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The local gram panchayats had earlier demanded a reduction in road width within village limits. The matter required a policy decision at the state level. Pawar’s order will now be implemented through administrative changes. As per the regional plan, PMRDA will widen roads in gaothan areas.”

Last month, during his visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Pawar had faced similar demands from sarpanchs. Following that, gram sabhas in Hinjewadi and Maan passed resolutions opposing the widening plan. The panchayats warned they would strongly resist if the government proceeded without considering their objections.

Meanwhile, Pawar also visited Chakan and Bhosari to understand the traffic problem here at MIDC. He instructed the administration to increase the road width by three meters instead of waiting for the land acquisition process to complete for the elevated corridor project.

“There is a scope to widen this road by three meters on both sides. The administration should do tarring for these side lanes, which would help to increase traffic speed. The district administration should also repair potholes,” he said.

The chowks at Chakan, Talegaon and Ambethan have electric poles which are halting the traffic. Pawar has asked to shift these electric poles and service lines by considering future growth.