Ajit Pawar plane crash: CID says no angle ruled out

PUNE: Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) said its probe into the Learjet 45 crash in Baramati on January 28, which killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, is centred on establishing whether the incident was a case of sabotage, criminal negligence or a tragic accident. No angle has been ruled out at this stage, the agency said. CID said its probe into the Learjet 45 crash that killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is centred on establishing whether the incident was a case of sabotage, criminal negligence or tragic accident. (FILE)

The aircraft is operated by private charter company Delhi-based VSR Ventures.

The CID made the announcement at its headquarters in Pashan in Pune amid a rash of allegations, including claims that VSR Ventures did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and pressure mounting for an independent inquiry. Concerns escalated on Tuesday, when four of the company’s aircraft were grounded after a special audit was carried out by the DGCA.

VK Singh, who owns VSR Ventures, did not respond to HT’s attempts to reach him for comment.

The crash, which claimed Pawar’s life and that of four others, has triggered intense political debate, with leaders across party lines demanding transparency and accountability. Some have alleged possible negligence in aircraft maintenance and regulatory oversight, while others have cautioned against speculation until official findings are made public. Still others claim VSR Ventures’ high-profile political connections have helped it elude close scrutiny, for now.

As demands for an impartial investigation into the January 28 crash grow louder, the state CID sought to dispel these concerns. Additional director-general Sunil Ramanand said on Thursday, “The purpose of the CID probe is to ascertain whether the crash was caused by deliberate interference, serious lapses in safety protocols, or any other criminal act.”

The CID is examining maintenance records, flight logs, crew details, airworthiness compliance documents and communication records as part of its investigation. Officials said technical experts are assisting the agency in analysing wreckage material and digital data recovered from the crash site.

Ramanand said the CID is also coordinating with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is conducting a parallel technical investigation into the cause of the crash. The CID will factor in the AAIB’s findings before drawing conclusions on criminal liability, he said.