Ajit Pawar plane crash: Pune rural police yet to receive FIR documents from Karnataka

The Pune Rural Police on Wednesday said they are yet to receive documents transferred by the Karnataka Police in connection with Zero FIR (first information report) filed in neighbouring state in the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. Karnataka police have recommended that the case be handled by Baramati Rural Police Station, as the incident falls under its jurisdiction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Karnataka police earlier in the day transferred a Zero FIR to the Maharashtra counterpart. The case file, along with supporting documents, was reportedly dispatched as part of the transfer process. However, Pune Rural Police officials said the papers have not reached them yet, delaying further action.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police (Pune Rural), said, “As of now, we have not received any FIR or related documents.”

Karnataka police have recommended that the case be handled by Baramati Rural Police Station, as the incident falls under its jurisdiction. P Harishekaran, additional director general of police (ADGP), crime and technical services, Karnataka, has written to the Maharashtra director general of police, seeking transfer of the case and confirmation of receipt of documents.

The Zero FIR was registered at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru following a complaint by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, nephew of the deceased leader. The complaint alleges that the January 28, 2026 plane crash near Baramati airport was not accidental, but part of a larger conspiracy to eliminate Ajit Pawar, and calls for identification and prosecution of those responsible.

According to the complaint, the crash occurred between 8.43 am and 8.45 am when a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, went down. All five persons on board were killed.