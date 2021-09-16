Ajit Pawar promises to implement 7th pay commission for 17,000 PMC employees

PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has promised to implement the 7th pay commission foor the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) employees and officers very soon, and is hoping for a decision in the coming week. “As employees are working for the better of the city, the government will definitely consider their demand,” Pawar said.

Representatives of the PMC employees’ union and officers’ union met Pawar in Mumbai along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap and opposition leader Deepali Dhumal. Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, promised the employees that the state government will give its nod within a week.

The general body of the PMC has already given the green signal to the proposal which now requires the state government’s sanction. A total 17,000 employees working with the PMC will get the benefits of the seventh pay commission. Employees of the central and state governments got the pay commission from January 1, 2016. If PMC employees get pay commission, they will also get the arrears from 2016. The PMC will need to bear the arrears’ burden which is more than Rs500 crore.

As per PMC statistics, there are 91 class one; 448 class 2; 4,262 class three; and more than 13,000 class four employees in the municipal corporation. All parties have agreed to giving the pay commission to employees and approving the resolution unanimously.