Home / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar proposes 40 crore sugar museum in Pune
pune news

Ajit Pawar proposes 40 crore sugar museum in Pune

In a first of its kind, the Maharashtra government has decided to construct a sugar museum in Pune at the cost of ₹40 crore
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:45 PM IST
HT Image

In a first of its kind, the Maharashtra government has decided to construct a sugar museum in Pune at the cost of 40 crore.

Finance minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, made the announcement on the floor of the house.

Pawar said, “It is proposed to set up a sugar museum at Sakhar Sankul located at Shivajinagar in Pune. The cost of the project would be 40 crore. The museum will provide information on the progress made in the sugar industry in Maharashtra along with sugar and ancillary industries.”

The museum will be a permanent exhibit and will show how the sugar industry in Maharashtra helped transform the rural economy and generate employment.

A maximum number of sugar factories in Maharashtra are run by the cooperative sector which increases sugar production.

The sugar industry has evolved with time and has even changed the cropping pattern.

After it is complete, the sugar museum will educate people and create awareness about rural economy and how sugar comes to their home.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Survey: 69 per cent of students not satisfied with online lectures, demand reduction in syllabus

Born to climb: Eight-year-old Toshika treks seven forts in 15 hours 30 minutes

State govt fails to act on Dange committee report on fee restructuring

Ajit Pawar approves land acquisition for MSRDC’s Pune ring project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP