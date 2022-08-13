Ajit Pawar questions Shinde-Fadnavis govt’s decision on ward formation
Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar came down heavily on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for restructuring the wards and delaying the local body elections in Maharashtra.
“When Shinde was the urban development minister, he agreed to a three-member ward before the cabinet. Now under pressure, he has cancelled the process. Due to this decision, elections in 14 municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads and municipal councils, are now postponed,” said Pawar, who was in the city on Saturday.
“Also, they are worried that citizens mandate is not with them, so they took legal help to postpone the elections,” he claimed.
“As the opposition Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will challenge government’s decision on local polls when the bill will come before the house in the assembly session,” he said.
“The assembly session will start from August 17, while the existing government has not announced the portfolios. Let’s see how they will run the house,” he said.
He also criticised the induction of “tainted” ministers in the Shinde government and said some persons in the ruling dispensation have not liked their inclusion.
Eighteen ministers were inducted in the government on Tuesday, over a month after Shinde and Fadnavis took oath on June 30.
“Several tainted ministers were inducted in the state government. Many have not liked this decision. Even some persons in the Shinde-Fadnavis government have not liked the decision to induct these persons,” Pawar claimed.
Queried on Rupee Cooperative Bank shutting down, Pawar said efforts were taken to save it but its licence was cancelled on August 8.
“There are five to seven such banks in Pune district. We have requested veteran cooperative banker Vidyadhar Anaskar for suggestions. Banks in Maharashtra must not face difficulties,” he said.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
