Ajit Pawar’s announcement adds intrigue to Shirur, Baramati LS contests

After Ajit Pawar’s announcement to contest the Shirur Lok Sabha seat by his faction, a tight contest appears to be developing as sitting MP Amol Kolhe (Sharad Pawar faction), his detractor Shivajirao Adhalrao (Currently with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) in the mix of things.

There are rumours that Ajit might ask his son Parth to contest from Shirur instead of giving a candidate at Baramati, his hometown. (HT PHOTO)

Now, the speculation is rife that both Kolhe and Adhalrao Patil could join hands with Ajit Pawar. However, Sharad Pawar’s keen interest in the development suggests the constituency could witness a close fight.

Over the years, the NCP has maintained a good hold in Pune and Western Maharashtra region with many of its prominent leaders coming from this part. Last week Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar suggested that his party plans to contest all four seats won by NCP in 2019.

“We plan to contest all the sitting Lok Sabha seats where NCP has won. We would contest from Shirur, Baramati, Satara, and Raigad and other constituencies in the state,” Ajit Pawar said last week.

The announcement, however, has cast doubt on Adhalrao Patil’s political future. Adhalrao Patil has been preparing to run in the LS elections from the Shirur constituency, which he lost to current MP Kolhe in 2019. Before that, he had won back-to-back terms from Shirur, in 2009 and 2014 for the Shiv Sena.

Kolhe, for his part, has maintained cordial relations with both NCP camps. He officially remains with the Sharad Pawar faction but maintains close contacts with Ajit Pawar as well. He met with Ajit Pawar last week, claiming the meeting was to discuss various development initiatives in the constituency.

Ajit Pawar faction has also removed Kolhe’s name from the disqualification list submitted to the Election Commission of India.

There are also rumours that Ajit might ask his son Parth to contest from Shirur instead of giving a candidate at Baramati, his hometown.

Currently, Supriya Sule is the sitting MP representing Baramati.

Following Ajit Pawar’s announcement, all eyes in this constituency will be on the contest between two NCP factions. Given his recent remarks, Ajit Pawar will be keen to challenge the NCP supremo on his home turf.

On Monday, hoardings of Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, were put up by their supporters, hailing her as the future MP from Baramati.

Following recent developments, the Sharad Pawar faction’s state president Jayant Patil took a meeting with the NCP workers to discuss and review various constituencies for Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, Patil said, “NCP will contest more than 15 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra. We would contest from Baramati, Shirur, Raigad, Satara, and other constituencies.”

Patil also voiced reservations about the Ajit faction contesting elections on the seats it announced.

“Whether Ajit Pawar really wants to contest the elections or is merely making announcements has to be seen,” Patil remarked.