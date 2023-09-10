Ajit Pawar’s roadshow in Pune sees huge turnout

Many supporters took part at the roadshow of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the city on Saturday. It also passed through Khed Shivapur that falls under his cousin and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule’s Baramati constituency.

Ajit Pawar held a road show at Katraj Chowk on Sunday. He was given a grand welcome as a huge garland was seen held by cranes, while his supporters gathered in large numbers. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The roadshow began from Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple where the leader of the NCP-faction offered aarti and continued till Khed Shivapur of Khadakwasla assembly seat in Baramati.

People welcomed Pawar with garlands, showered him with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support. Banners and hoardings of Pawar proclaiming him as the future chief minister were placed along the road.

Many Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders supporting the Ajit Pawar faction, including Dhananjay Munde, took part at the roadshow.

On being asked about hoardings, Pawar said, “Though the message displays people’s support for me, anyone cannot become the chief minister merely based of these hoardings.”

Maharashtra cabinet minister Munde said, “The messages on hoardings reflect the supporters’ wish to see Ajit Pawar heading the state government after the 2024 elections.”

Reacting to Pawar’s road show, Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition said, “If the leaders of the Maratha community are doing a road show when there are protests across the state over reservation for the community, the voters will decide whom to support...”

His remarks were related to the current protests in the state over the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs.

