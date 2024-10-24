Ajit Pawar to file nomination for Baramati polls on Oct 28

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls with deputy chief minister and party head Ajit Pawar being nominated from Baramati seat in Pune district. NCP chief Ajit Pawar will officially submit his nomination papers on October 28, following a procession in Baramati at around 10 am. (HT FILE)

Pawar will officially submit his nomination papers on Monday, October 28, following a procession in Baramati at around 10 am. The campaign will start later that day at Shri Kshetra Kanheri at 2 pm.

Pradeep Garatkar, president of NCP’s Pune district unit, said, “Ajit will offer prayers at Kasba Ganpati temple and the file papers on October 28 at around 10 am.”

According to Garatkar, on Monday at around 2 pm, Pawar will address a public gathering at Kanheri. As per the tradition of the Pawar family, he will also kick start the political campaign after seeking blessings from Lord Maruti at Kanheri. “Preparations have already begun,” said Garatkar.