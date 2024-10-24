Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajit Pawar to file nomination for Baramati polls on Oct 28

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 07:10 AM IST

NCP chief Ajit Pawar will officially submit his nomination papers on October 28, following a procession in Baramati at around 10 am

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls with deputy chief minister and party head Ajit Pawar being nominated from Baramati seat in Pune district.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar will officially submit his nomination papers on October 28, following a procession in Baramati at around 10 am. (HT FILE)
NCP chief Ajit Pawar will officially submit his nomination papers on October 28, following a procession in Baramati at around 10 am. (HT FILE)

Pawar will officially submit his nomination papers on Monday, October 28, following a procession in Baramati at around 10 am. The campaign will start later that day at Shri Kshetra Kanheri at 2 pm.

Pradeep Garatkar, president of NCP’s Pune district unit, said, “Ajit will offer prayers at Kasba Ganpati temple and the file papers on October 28 at around 10 am.”

According to Garatkar, on Monday at around 2 pm, Pawar will address a public gathering at Kanheri. As per the tradition of the Pawar family, he will also kick start the political campaign after seeking blessings from Lord Maruti at Kanheri. “Preparations have already begun,” said Garatkar.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //