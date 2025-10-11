Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ajit Pawar visits Khadakwasla constituency

    He started his tour from the Balajinagar area of Dhankawadi early in the morning and visited small food joints and residential areas

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 6:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ahead of the municipal elections, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar visited more than twenty locations across the Khadakwasla constituency on Friday.

    While speaking about the ongoing controversy about gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, Pawar said, “Whoever has done wrong will be punished. I spoke with the police commissioner regarding this.” (HT FILE)
    While speaking about the ongoing controversy about gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, Pawar said, “Whoever has done wrong will be punished. I spoke with the police commissioner regarding this.” (HT FILE)

    He started his tour from the Balajinagar area of Dhankawadi early in the morning and visited small food joints and residential areas. He spoke to people about civic issues during the visit.

    While speaking about the ongoing controversy about gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, he said, “Whoever has done wrong will be punished. I spoke with the police commissioner regarding this.”

    Earlier, Pawar had held such visits in Hadapsar and Chinchwad areas.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Pune News/Ajit Pawar Visits Khadakwasla Constituency
    News/Cities/Pune News/Ajit Pawar Visits Khadakwasla Constituency
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes