Ajit Pawar visits Khadakwasla constituency

Ahead of the municipal elections, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar visited more than twenty locations across the Khadakwasla constituency on Friday. While speaking about the ongoing controversy about gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, Pawar said, “Whoever has done wrong will be punished. I spoke with the police commissioner regarding this.” (HT FILE)

He started his tour from the Balajinagar area of Dhankawadi early in the morning and visited small food joints and residential areas. He spoke to people about civic issues during the visit.

While speaking about the ongoing controversy about gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, he said, “Whoever has done wrong will be punished. I spoke with the police commissioner regarding this.”

Earlier, Pawar had held such visits in Hadapsar and Chinchwad areas.