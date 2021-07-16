Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ajit Pawar vouches support for the development plan of 23 villages

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar vouched his support for the Development Plan (DP) for 23 merged villages by PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority)
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar vouched his support for the Development Plan (DP) for 23 merged villages by PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

Pawar was in the city to attend the weekly Covid -19 review meeting. When media reporters asked him about the ongoing controversy over the Development Plan (DP) for merged villages, he replied, “The state government had the right to take decisions about the development plan.”

Pawar also added that in democracy, opposition parties and citizens have the right to oppose or condemn any decision.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Friday early morning visited the new Covid-19 hospital which was erected by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Baner. This is the second Covid jumbo hospital in Baner.

The second Covid hospital has a capacity of 209 beds. Among them, 147 are oxygen beds and 62 are ICU beds.

Pawar visited the hospital at 7 am in the morning along with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and city engineer Prashant Waghmare were present at the time.

He visited the hospital and checked the progress. PMC got this multi-storey building free of cost under reservation. With the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, PMC erected the new hospital.

