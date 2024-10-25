Ajit Pawar vs nephew Yugendra Pawar in Baramati

PUNE Baramati is again set for a high-profile electoral battle between two members of the Pawar clan. The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP) on Thursday announced Yugendra Pawar as its candidate, pitting him against his uncle, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who has previously won the Baramati assembly seat six times and once contested for Lok Sabha. Baramati is again set for a high-profile electoral battle between two members of the Pawar clan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Yugendra, 32, is the son of Ajit Pawar’s younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar. He attended school in Pune and Mumbai before pursuing higher studies in Europe and the US, graduating in finance and insurance from Northeastern University, Boston. Recently, he led the “Swabhiman Yatra” to connect with the people of Baramati.

Yugendra, who aligned with his granduncle Sharad Pawar during the recent Lok Sabha elections, campaigned for Supriya Sule, who defeated Ajit’s wife, Sunetra Pawar.

After being nominated by the party, Yugendra was asked what sort of issues he was going to highlight during the campaign in Baramati, to which he said that there are several issues including water scarcity, unemployment, no price for the farmers’ produce and he will focus on these issues.

“Corruption in Baramati is on the rise and we need to wipe it out. We need to finish the crime which is on the rise in Baramati and in the state. There are many issues including the atrocities against women and we will work on these issues closely,” he said.

Asked about how he sees the contest that is between nephew and uncle, Yugendra while referring to the recent Lok Sabha contest between two members of the family Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, said that whatever happened during the Lok Sabha should not have happened.

“There is a big challenge up there but everyone is ready to work hard the way they had done in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Jayant Patil, NCP (SP) state unit president, while announcing the first list of party candidates, confirmed Yugendra’s nomination for Baramati. When asked about the decision, Patil remarked, “We did not select candidates based on the opposition’s list. We listened to the voice of the local citizens, and most of them demanded a ticket for Yugendra, who is young, educated, honest, and cultured.”

Explaining the criteria for Yugendra’s selection, Patil added, “I interacted with local people and party workers here. According to them, Yugendra is a fresh face and can unite everyone. We believe he is the best choice from our side. With the way people are supporting him, the outcome may be different this time.”

Patil expressed confidence in Yugendra’s chances, saying, “We are contesting to win. Ultimately, the people will decide. But if we analyse the votes from Baramati in the Lok Sabha election, we are confident of victory.”

In addition to Yugendra’s nomination, NCP (SP) also announced Rohit Pawar’s candidacy from Pathardi, where he is the sitting MLA.