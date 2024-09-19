Menu Explore
Ajit Ranade moves HC challenging termination as GIPE vice-chancellor

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Ranade, who was removed from the V-C post on September 14, filed a petition on Wednesday for an urgent hearing. Although the court did not grant immediate relief, the matter is slated to be heard on September 22

Noted economist and political analyst Ajit Ranade has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on his termination as the vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

Ranade, who was removed from the V-C post on September 14, filed a petition on Wednesday for an urgent hearing. Although the court did not grant immediate relief, the matter is slated to be heard on September 22.

In his plea, Ranade contended that the termination order was “arbitrary, illegal, and failed to consider relevant facts”. He argued that the dismissal was issued without providing him a personal hearing, thereby violating principles of natural justice.

His petition argued that his “dismissal is violative of fundamental principles of natural justice enshrined in the Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution”.

The termination letter, issued by GIPE Chancellor Bibek Debroy, cited a fact-finding committee’s conclusion that Ranade’s appointment did not align with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The letter referenced the committee’s findings, stating, “Dr Ajit Ranade’s appointment does not conform to UGC norms, making his continuation as vice-chancellor legally untenable. As such, the committee recommends his removal from the post.”

Following his termination, Ranade expressed disappointment, calling the decision “unfortunate and shocking”. He highlighted his two-and-a-half-year tenure at the institute, during which he claimed to have made significant contributions that were disregarded.

