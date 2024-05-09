 Ajit to campaign for party’s Shirur candidate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajit to campaign for party’s Shirur candidate

ByAbhay Khairnar
May 09, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will focus on Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days as it is the only seat with NCP candidate in the fray to go to polls

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will focus on Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days as it is the only seat with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate in the fray to go to polls.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will focus on Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days as it is the only seat with NCP candidate in the fray to go to polls. (ANI)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will focus on Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days as it is the only seat with NCP candidate in the fray to go to polls. (ANI)

As part of the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, NCP got Baramati, Shirur, Raigad, Dharashiv and Parbhani in the seat-sharing arrangement. The Ajit-led party handed over Parbhani to Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) president Mahadev Jankar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While rest of the seats went to polls, voting in Shirur will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Ajit said, “I will attend public rallies at various locations in Shirur. Similar programmes are also planned in Mulshi, Pune and Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituencies.”

The Shirur Lok Sabha was represented by NCP before sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Amol Kolhe decided to remain with Sharad Pawar’s faction of the party, prompting Ajit to ask for the seat for NCP.

The Shirur contest is between Kolhe and two-time MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao.

Kolhe said, “We cannot rule out the possibility of voters being misguided by making allegations. Though some of our NCP workers joined Ajit Pawar’s party, we have a strong support of citizens in the constituency.”

The constituency comprises rural and urban areas with three major MIDCs — Chakan, Ranjangaon and Bhosari — and houses major automobile and electronic companies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Ajit to campaign for party’s Shirur candidate

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On