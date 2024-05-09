Ajit to campaign for party’s Shirur candidate

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will focus on Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days as it is the only seat with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate in the fray to go to polls. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will focus on Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days as it is the only seat with NCP candidate in the fray to go to polls. (ANI)

As part of the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, NCP got Baramati, Shirur, Raigad, Dharashiv and Parbhani in the seat-sharing arrangement. The Ajit-led party handed over Parbhani to Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) president Mahadev Jankar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While rest of the seats went to polls, voting in Shirur will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Ajit said, “I will attend public rallies at various locations in Shirur. Similar programmes are also planned in Mulshi, Pune and Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituencies.”

The Shirur Lok Sabha was represented by NCP before sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Amol Kolhe decided to remain with Sharad Pawar’s faction of the party, prompting Ajit to ask for the seat for NCP.

The Shirur contest is between Kolhe and two-time MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao.

Kolhe said, “We cannot rule out the possibility of voters being misguided by making allegations. Though some of our NCP workers joined Ajit Pawar’s party, we have a strong support of citizens in the constituency.”

The constituency comprises rural and urban areas with three major MIDCs — Chakan, Ranjangaon and Bhosari — and houses major automobile and electronic companies.