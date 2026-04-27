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Akola logs 46.9°C as Maha swelters under heatwave

In Pune, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Shivajinagar observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Large parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, with Pune and several districts in the Vidarbha region recording the highest daytime temperatures of the summer season so far.

The Vidarbha region remained the worst affected, with several districts experiencing extreme heatwave conditions. (HT)

In Pune, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Shivajinagar observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C — the highest this summer, and 3.1°C above normal. The Lohegaon observatory registered an even higher 42.7°C, marking the second consecutive day the area crossed the 42°C mark.

Intense heat gripped almost the entire Pune district, with at least 12 weather monitoring stations across urban and rural areas recording temperatures of 40°C or above. Among them, Dudulgaon and Shivajinagar recorded 41.8°C, followed by Daund at 41.5°C, and Baramati at 41.4°C. The lowest daytime temperature in the district was reported from Malin at 37.3°C.

The Vidarbha region remained the worst affected, with several districts experiencing extreme heatwave conditions. At least four weather stations recorded temperatures of 46°C or above, while six others reported temperatures between 44°C and 45°C.

“The conditions are likely to improve after the next 48 hours, with maximum temperatures expected to dip by around 1 to 2°C,” Sanap said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Akola, Amravati and Wardha districts for April 27. No colour-coded warnings have been issued for the remaining parts of the state so far.

Health experts have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours; remain hydrated; and take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Akola logs 46.9°C as Maha swelters under heatwave
Home / Cities / Pune / Akola logs 46.9°C as Maha swelters under heatwave
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