Akola logs 46.9°C as Maha swelters under heatwave

Large parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, with Pune and several districts in the Vidarbha region recording the highest daytime temperatures of the summer season so far.

The Vidarbha region remained the worst affected, with several districts experiencing extreme heatwave conditions. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Pune, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Shivajinagar observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C — the highest this summer, and 3.1°C above normal. The Lohegaon observatory registered an even higher 42.7°C, marking the second consecutive day the area crossed the 42°C mark.

Intense heat gripped almost the entire Pune district, with at least 12 weather monitoring stations across urban and rural areas recording temperatures of 40°C or above. Among them, Dudulgaon and Shivajinagar recorded 41.8°C, followed by Daund at 41.5°C, and Baramati at 41.4°C. The lowest daytime temperature in the district was reported from Malin at 37.3°C.

The Vidarbha region remained the worst affected, with several districts experiencing extreme heatwave conditions. At least four weather stations recorded temperatures of 46°C or above, while six others reported temperatures between 44°C and 45°C.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Akola emerged as the hottest location in Maharashtra on Saturday, with the mercury soaring to 46.9°C. Other districts in Vidarbha also witnessed scorching conditions, intensifying concerns over prolonged heat exposure and health risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akola emerged as the hottest location in Maharashtra on Saturday, with the mercury soaring to 46.9°C. Other districts in Vidarbha also witnessed scorching conditions, intensifying concerns over prolonged heat exposure and health risks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to meteorologists, the ongoing heatwave is being driven by prevailing atmospheric conditions over interior Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to meteorologists, the ongoing heatwave is being driven by prevailing atmospheric conditions over interior Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at the IMD Pune, said that an anti-cyclonic circulation over interior Maharashtra and the adjoining regions is responsible for the sharp rise in temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at the IMD Pune, said that an anti-cyclonic circulation over interior Maharashtra and the adjoining regions is responsible for the sharp rise in temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Under such conditions, air subsides and compresses, which leads to clearer skies and allows more solar radiation to reach the surface. Wind flow is also relatively weak, and this contributes to the rise in temperatures,” Sanap explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under such conditions, air subsides and compresses, which leads to clearer skies and allows more solar radiation to reach the surface. Wind flow is also relatively weak, and this contributes to the rise in temperatures,” Sanap explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that while the heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the immediate future, slight relief may arrive over the next two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that while the heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the immediate future, slight relief may arrive over the next two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The conditions are likely to improve after the next 48 hours, with maximum temperatures expected to dip by around 1 to 2°C,” Sanap said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Akola, Amravati and Wardha districts for April 27. No colour-coded warnings have been issued for the remaining parts of the state so far.

Health experts have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours; remain hydrated; and take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

maharashtra heatwave vidarbha pune See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON