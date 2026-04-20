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Akola, Wardha touch 45°C as Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra reels under heat despite rain alert

Central Maharashtra faces intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 45°C in Akola and Wardha, despite forecasts of unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Pune :

Satara: A man walks on the dried-up bed of Shivsagar Lake (Koyna backwaters) on a hot summer day, in Satara, Maharashtra, Friday, June 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_7_2019_000076A) (PTI)

While unseasonal rainfall has been forecast across parts of Maharashtra, large swathes of central Maharashtra continue to grapple with intense heat, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels and offering little immediate relief.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Akola and Wardha have emerged among the hottest locations in the state; each recording a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. The spike marks one of the highest readings of the season for these stations but IMD officials clarified that the conditions do not yet meet technical criteria for a ‘heatwave’ as the departure from normal remains within defined thresholds. In Akola, for instance, the temperature was recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Still, the heat has been widespread and persistent. Several other districts across Vidarbha and adjoining regions have reported similarly high temperatures, indicating a broader pattern of elevated heat across the state.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious amid the prevailing conditions. Advisories include avoiding direct exposure to the Sun during peak hours, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Akola, Wardha touch 45°C as Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra reels under heat despite rain alert
Home / Cities / Pune / Akola, Wardha touch 45°C as Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra reels under heat despite rain alert
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