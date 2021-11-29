Alandi set for Kartiki Ekadashi Wari, as warkaris brave MSRTC strike

PUNE The preparations for Alandi Kartiki Wari (pilgrimage) began last week and on November 30 Ekadashi and Kartiki Wari celebrations will be held in Alandi. Every year thousands of warkaris (pilgrims) from all across the state come to Alandi, but this time, due to the ongoing MSRTC strike many could not travel to Alandi.

Meanwhile, preparations for the big day are on in full swing along with the Covid safety precautions by the district administration, police department and other governing bodies. As the Covid restrictions have been eased, warkaris coming from all around the state have increased. “We have done all the preparations for the Kartiki Ekadashi Wari period and for the last one week, a big rush of people have started coming to Alandi. Also, the Covid norms and safety arrangements to monitor the darshan queues have been made by the temple Devsthan committee,” said advocate Vikas Dhage Patil, president of the Alandi Devsthan temple trust.

“I am from Aurangabad district and in a remote village. As there was no direct bus available to come to Alandi we had to change two private buses to come here. The MSRTC strike should end now as it is affecting the common people who cannot afford high fares of private tourist buses,” said Tukaram Andhale, a warkari.

