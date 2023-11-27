Alert citizens complain to PMC, stop debris from being dumped in riverbed

Proving how vigilant they are once again, the citizens of Vishrantwadi on Friday and Saturday spotted trucks carrying construction debris to be dumped in the Mula riverbed and immediately alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which sprung into action and deployed its own staff to prevent the debris from being dumped in the riverbed. The alert citizens took pictures and videos of the vehicles carrying the rubble which they sent to the PMC as proof.

Earlier too, in June this year, Vishrantwadi citizens had similarly caught dumpers carrying debris for dumping in the Mula riverbed under the Shantinagar bridge on Tank Road. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier too, in June this year, Vishrantwadi citizens had similarly caught dumpers carrying debris for dumping in the Mula riverbed under the Shantinagar bridge on Tank Road from Shantinagar to the ammunition factory. At the time, one Vinod Pawar accompanied by several others had complained to the PMC and the police department. “Due to the construction of these unauthorised roads, there is a risk of water entering the houses and the riverside slums in Shantinagar, Kalas, Indiranagar Mula Road,” Pawar had said.

With the debris found to obstruct the river flow, the citizens had informed the Pune district collector, Pune municipal commissioner and Pune police commissioner in writing that “the matter is serious and immediate action should be taken against those responsible for dumping the debris and blocking the main river flow”.

“For some months after that incident, illegal dumping came to a standstill but a few days ago on Friday and Saturday, we spotted the trucks again. They were carrying debris for dumping in the riverbed…” Pawar said.

Vijay Naikal, PMC assistant commissioner of the Yerawada ward office, said, “A complaint has been received regarding the laying of roadblocks in the riverbed at Shantinagar and illegal debris dumping. We have given instructions to take strict action against the culprits for which, we have now deployed our staff at the place.”

In June this year, the Khadki police had seized a bulldozer and a truck after catching debris being dumped in the Mula-Mutha riverbed. Several stretches of the Mula and Mutha rivers that pass through the city face rampant debris dumping. The illegal activities stop for a while after authorities take action but resume after a period of time.

“The riverbed is not owned by anyone but it is a government property and for the past many years, we have been immersing Ganesh idols there. Whether it is the immersion of Ganesh idols or nirmalya in the riverbed, restrictions have been imposed by the administration. While this rule is being applied to the common people, there are people who are dumping truckful’s of debris every day. We suspect that the local administration is deliberately ignoring the issue,” said Seema Manjare, a resident.

Pawar said, “The administration is ignoring the issue and supporting the people throwing debris in the riverbed. It is the officials who are responsible for this and we are now going to protest aggressively.”

