Pune -

Pune, India - October 12, 2020:The Pune-Lonavla local train started on Monday for the essential service personnel, in amid foggy weather, a local train passes from a stretch of flowers before entering to Ghorawadi Station in Pune, India, on Munday, October 12, 2020.(HT PHOTO)

The alacrity and presence of mind of a Central Railway (CR) pointsman and a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable helped a physically challenged passenger narrowly escape a fatal accident at Lonavla railway station Wednesday evening. The duo’s alertness and quick action saved the passenger from being dragged under a moving train. The incident occurred when the 11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express was departing from the station, highlighting once again the dangers of attempting to board a moving train.

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According to the information shared by the railways, the Koyna Express arrived at Lonavla station at 6.25 pm on July 29 and departed at 6.32 pm. As the train began moving out of the station, a physically challenged passenger identified as Amit, a resident of Karjat, attempted to board the second-class general coach with the help of his crutches. During the attempt, he lost his balance and fell dangerously close to the moving train.

Sensing the imminent danger, on-duty pointsman Vallentine D’Souza and RPF constable Sikandara Sahani immediately rushed towards the passenger. The duo swiftly pulled him away from the moving train, preventing what could have been a fatal accident. Their prompt response ensured that the passenger escaped without any serious injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the rescue, Amit, who was in a state of shock and trauma, was provided first aid and counselled by railway staff at Lonavla station. Station officials later made arrangements to put him on the next available train so that he could continue his journey safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the rescue, Amit, who was in a state of shock and trauma, was provided first aid and counselled by railway staff at Lonavla station. Station officials later made arrangements to put him on the next available train so that he could continue his journey safely. {{/usCountry}}

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The CR administration praised the exemplary courage, alertness and presence of mind displayed by D’Souza and Sahani, stating that their timely intervention saved a precious life and set an example for others. The railway administration also reiterated that railway personnel remain on duty round-the-clock to ensure the safety of millions of passengers travelling every day.