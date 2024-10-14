Menu Explore
Ali Daruwala appointed senate member on governing council of PA Inamdar University

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 07:50 AM IST

In this new role, Daruwala will oversee the university’s operations on behalf of the government, focusing on governance, academic policies, and strategic initiatives

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been appointed as a senate member on the governing council of PA Inamdar University in Pune.

Daruwala is also national advisor to minority commission of India, New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
In this new role, Daruwala will oversee the university’s operations on behalf of the government, focusing on governance, academic policies, and strategic initiatives.

Dr PA Inamdar University, established under the PA Inamdar University Act of 2022, is a growing educational institution in Pune that offers diverse programs across fields such as education, architecture, commerce, and pharmaceutical sciences.

Daruwala also serves as an advisor to Ruby Hall Hospital. Daruwala will also oversee and supervise policy decisions at Rangoonwala Dental College, ZVM Unani College and Hospital and Physiotherapy College. Daruwala is also national advisor to minority commission of India, New Delhi.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
