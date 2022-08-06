All districts in Maharashtra report excess or normal rainfall: IMD
As monsoon again becomes rigorous over the state, all districts in Maharashtra are reporting either normal or excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), until Friday, Sangli district which was consistently showing a deficiency of rainfall has now moved to normal. Weather department officials said that with the ongoing monsoon activity, all districts in Maharashtra are likely to report excess rainfall till the active spell lasts.
Out of the five districts that have reported the most excess rainfall this monsoon, four are from drought-prone Marathwada. Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed have reported large excess rainfall from Marathwada and Nashik from central Maharashtra has reported 68 per cent excess rainfall.
Sangli district which has from the start of the monsoon reported rainfall efficiency, on Saturday for the first time this year reported 19 per cent less than normal rainfall which falls in the normal category.
The weather department noted that with an active monsoon over the state till August 11, the rainfall in all districts will increase in the next few days.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD, Pune, said that due to active monsoon rainfall activity and various weather systems, many districts in the state are having orange alerts till August 11.
“This time there will be good rains across the state and the deficiency of various districts will be reduced. The rainfall activity will be good enough in most states and catchment areas of the dams,” said Kashyapi.
Pune district has also reported good rainfall since June 1. According to the met department, Pune district has reported 28 per cent excess rainfall so far. Whereas Maharashtra has reported 20 per cent excess rainfall.
Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials
After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test. Education department, assistant project officer, Navnath Bhavari said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.
Six districts in Maharashtra show gradual rise in weekly Covid positivity rate
Although Pune district has the highest weekly positivity rate in the state, there are six other districts that are showing an upward trend, said officials. These districts include Gondia, Sangli, Dhule, Gondia, Nanded, Nagpur and Bhandara. Till August 2, Pune reported a weekly positivity rate of 14.45 per cent which has seen a gradual decrease over the past few weeks. The state weekly positivity rate is 5.35 per cent.
Ghatampur thermal plant: Uttar Pradesh may agree to Assam’s request for 20% stake, 25% share in power
Uttar Pradesh may agree to Assam's request for 20% stake in the upcoming Ghatampur (Kanpur) 1980 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power station and for 25% share in the electricity to be generated by the plant. Officials aware of the issue revealed that energy task force has discussed the Assam government's request after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.
Pune university chowk flyover delayed due to monsoon
The monsoon has caused a slight setback to the ambitious, two-level integrated flyover at University chowk to be developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The integrated flyover at University chowk is part of the proposed 23km elevated third metro line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar that will connect the information technology hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.
