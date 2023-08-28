100 full-grown trees felled in SPPU; officials rooted with permit nod

Pune: After the allegations of illegally cutting down 100 fully grown trees on the hostel premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the varsity administration said on Monday that prior official permissions were sought, and it was carried out as risk prevention measure.

The lush green campus of SPPU is home to various types of flora and fauna, with some trees more than hundred years old. (HT PHOTO)

The student found over 100 trees on the premises of hostel number 2, 7, and 8 cut down on Sunday morning. They claimed that the cuttings were illegal and SPPU and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are turning a blind eye to such activity. Rahul Sasane, a doctoral student and member of the University Students’ Struggle Committee, said, “I received the information and photographs of the tree-cutting in the morning. The trees were fully grown and students raised protest as it did not pose any risk as stated by varsity staff. We have sought details of the trees chopped and whether SPPU got any financial gain from its sale.”

Yogesh Dhawale, executive engineer, SPPU estate department, said, “While the work was handled by another officer from the department, we obtained all necessary permissions from the authority.”

Abhijit Sathe, incharge of tree-cutting in SPPU, said, “We got official clearance from tree authority to raze 150 trees on the campus. These trees posed risk to passers-by and could get tangled to electric wires. Some trees near the roads also needed to be cut down. The hostel authority was also informed.”

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “We are not incharge of tree-cutting-related issues, but three officer of the ward that covers SPPU.”

Tree authority staff visit campus

Following the allegations of illegal tree cutting, members of the tree authority that grants permission visited the university campus. They later expressed satisfaction with the work carried out by following the norms, said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar.

Branch-cutting, pruning

The PMC tree authority approved the proposal to carry out branch-cutting and pruning of 150 trees. The majority are considered invasive species by experts like Gliricidia, River Tamarind and Bauhinia variegata. There were also some endemic species as part of the proposal. Maximum trees/branches are between 18-20 years old.