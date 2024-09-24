Allow 24/7 Metro work on public holidays: Ajit Pawar 

puneletters@hindustantimes.com Pawar held meeting with officials in Mumbai on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has directed Pune police to enable Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) to work 24 hours on public holidays to install girders for Pune Metro Line 3 between Shivajinagar and Aundh. Pawar’s instructions are in line to expedite the ongoing Metro Line 3 work.

The deputy CM said he will visit the metro construction site on September 26.

On Monday, Ajit Pawar reviewed the ongoing work on Metro Line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, which was attended by OP Gupta (finance department), Rajgopal Devara (planning department), Asimkumar Gupta (urban development), and Bapu Bangar (deputy commissioner of Police - traffic). Other city authorities, such as the Pune police commissioner, district collector, and corporations working on Metro Line 3, were present via video conference.

Following the meeting, Pawar stated, “Round-the-clock work on holidays will help prevent traffic congestion on this route. To avoid blockages, the roads below the two-tier flyover should be well-maintained. If roads or drainage lines are damaged due to metro work, they must be repaired immediately using new technology.”

He warned that delays in such repairs or the metro work itself would result in action against the companies responsible.

He went on to say, “Traffic diversion routes should be maintained in good shape during this time.”

Last week, despite repeated requests, PITCMRL failed to take the necessary action to fix these roads. Considering the inconvenience faced by the public and vehicle owners, PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase issued a notice last week (Friday) instructing the company to complete the repairs by September 25, anticipating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on September 27.