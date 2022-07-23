Alternate day water supply plan scrapped in Pune

As the catchment areas witnessed good rains during the last few weeks the dam water storage has increased and so Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has scrapped its plan to provide alternate day water supply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “PMC had earlier announced alternate day water supply between July 4 and July 11. The catchment areas received good rainfall and the water stock has improved, so we have cancelled the alternate day water supply system.”

As of July 22, the dam water storage is 68 per cent.

Pune city has been getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. The capacity of these dams is 29.72 TMC water. Ahmednagar Road gets water supply from Bhama Askhed dam.