Alternate stretch for Sinhgad road will be open to traffic in 15 days: MLA Madhuri Misal

PUNE The much-awaited alternate stretch for Sinhgad road will be thrown open to traffic in 15 days, informed Madhuri Misal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on Tuesday. “The concretisation work of the road behind the P L Deshpande garden has been completed. The work of pruning the trees and the electric section will be completed along this stretch in 15 days. After that, the road will be open for traffic,” said Misal.

Sinhgad road is the only road to reach Donje, Khadakwasla, Kirkitwadi, Nanded city, Dhayari, Wadgaon, Sun city, and Manikbagh. Work on the alternate stretch was delayed due to lack of funds.

The municipal administration has allocated ₹54 crore in its budget to resolve the traffic congestion in this area by constructing an alternative road to Sinhgad road. The civic body has also started work on a flyover on Sinhgad road ahead of Rajaram bridge and towards Wadgaon chowk. The deadline for the flyover is three years. The PMC has approved ₹135 crore for the flyover work. The PMC and Maha-Metro have held a series of meetings to ensure that the proposed Pune metro line is accommodated.

While visiting the sites, Misal instructed that the construction of roads at Vishranti nagar, Vitthal temple, Hingane square and Canal road be completed. Along with Misal, officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also visited the sites.

