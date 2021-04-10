Amidst lockdown talks, board firm on offline exams for 10th and 12th

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials have ruled out online board exams for Classes 10 and 12 saying that such an exercise is not feasible.

The examinations for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) are scheduled to be conducted offline from April end.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all party leaders on Saturday, calling for stricter restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

After a surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad issued an order promoting all students from Class 1 to Class 8 without conducting exams recently.

This week, Gaikwad also issued an order to promote students of Classes 9 and 11 without an examination.

However, the decision regarding Classes 10 and 12 is still pending.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE said that the board has issued hall tickets to all students of Class 10 and Class 12.

“The hall tickets have been issued. There is an increase in Covid cases, however, we are continuing with the preparations for the upcoming examination. But online examination is not an option for the board,” said Patil.

He added that the board does not have enough infrastructures to conduct online examinations.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district Mukhyadhyapak Sangh said that the board does not have the infrastructure needed to conduct online exams.

“If students have to visit the centre and give the online test, then how is an offline examination a bad option? We have to understand that taking online examinations in remote parts of the state are a challenge, and in the given condition it is not a feasible one. The education department will take a relevant decision in this regard soon,” said Gaikwad.

He further added that many teachers who are above the age of 45 years have already taken the vaccination to stay safe ahead of the scheduled exam dates.

“Moreover, there can be other arrangements which can ensure students’ safety like carrying sanitizers and wearing masks. These are already made compulsory by the board,” said Gaikwad.

On the condition of anonymity, another official from the education department said that since the department cannot conduct the examination and risk the lives of students, the exams should be postponed.

“It is only fit to take this decision. A lot of other states are yet to conduct their board exams. Without exponential rise in cases of Covid in Maharashtra, the decision to postpone seems fit. However, it might affect the morale of students,” said the officials.

On Friday, Varsha Gaikwad shared a video on social media stating that the health and welfare of students is the topmost priority of the government.

Gaikwad urged students to stay safe and not stress about the increase in cases and the scheduled examination.