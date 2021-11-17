Amit Shah in Pune: Two statues to score two hits with one visit

PUNE Ahead of the civic elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun, what some political observers are referring to as a “social engineering” play to woo communities whose votes may be up for grabs.

The municipal elections are likely to be held in February 2022, with the BJP trying to retain its control in Pune and Pimpri-Chicnhwad.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Pune on November 26, and the party has planned two programmes which include the installation of a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the PMC’s headquarters, and then, the laying of a foundation stone for a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also at the PMC HQ.

Two statues to woo the Dalit and Maratha communities, respectively.

“It is a very happy moment for us as BJP leader and home minister Shah has agreed to visit PMC. As November 26 is also CConstitution Day, we have decided to unveil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue near the new building . At the same time, in the old building premises, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue is will be installed,” said mayor Murlaidhar Mohol.

Shah will be present at both ceremonies.

The BJP currently rules PMC with 99 corporators, while the NCP has 42, the Congress 10, Shiv Sena 10 and MNS 02, in the house of 164 members.

If the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance that rules the state contests thecivic election as an alliance, the BJP will have a tough fight on in its hands.

BJP leader and leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar said, “It is a happy moment that Shah will be present for installation of Dr Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj’s statues. Whereever Shah visits, it results in a victory for the party. His visit to Pune is the first step towards BJP’s big victory in the PMC elections. His tour has generated enthusiasm within the party.”

A senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity said, “The party has already started the campaign for the polls by raking up the OBC reservation issue after the MVA government failed to retain it in the High Court. The recent HC ruling has taken away reservations for OBCs in the local body elections.”