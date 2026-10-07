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Amravati nears 40°C, hottest in Maharashtra; Pune records 35.7°C

PUNE: Maharashtra witnessed an unusually hot October day on Tuesday, with Amravati recording a maximum temperature of 39

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 07:30:20 IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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PUNE: Maharashtra witnessed an unusually hot October day on Tuesday, with Amravati recording a maximum temperature of 39.6°C, the highest in the state. The temperature was around seven degrees above normal for the district. Pune recorded 35.7°C, making it one of the city’s hottest October days in the records maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune, India - Dec. 23, 2022: Hazy weather seen on Pune Banglore highway near Wakad in Pune, India, on Friday, December 23, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - Dec. 23, 2022: Hazy weather seen on Pune Banglore highway near Wakad in Pune, India, on Friday, December 23, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

Amravati was followed by Malegaon, which recorded 38.4°C, around 5.9 degrees above normal. Several stations across Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra also recorded maximum temperatures 2°C to 5°C above normal.

In Pune, Tuesday’s maximum was 4.4 degrees above normal. According to IMD data, it was the highest temperature recorded in the city since 2002, when the maximum touched 36.1°C. It was also among the top 10 highest October temperatures recorded in Pune since 1899.

The sharp rise in temperatures comes as the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from a large part of Maharashtra, with dry weather prevailing across the state. Clear skies and limited rainfall have resulted in higher-than-normal daytime temperatures in several parts of Maharashtra since the beginning of October.

The rise in Amravati was sharp. The district had recorded 35°C on October 5, which was 2.4°C above normal. In 24 hours, the maximum temperature rose by 4.6°C to 39.6°C on October 6.

 
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