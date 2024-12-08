Anider turns ‘life protector’in preventing leopard attacks in Junnar

On the night of November 15, at around 12:45 am, a leopard approached a residential area in the Cholicha Mala neighbourhood of Nirgudasar village in Manchar in Ambegaon tehsil. A loud siren began to sound, and a yellow beam of light was reflected as soon as the leopard set his foot close to 30-35 metres from a dwelling. This scared the wild cat, and he fled the area. This warning mechanism prevented a possible leopard attack. The system is based on the Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System (Anider) technology, a state-of-the-art solution designed to detect the presence of wildlife near farmlands and human habitations. (HT PHOTO)

This was not the only incident, several other incidents were also reported and recorded in Ambegaon and Junnar tehsils, especially in the hotspot areas, where the newly inducted warning mechanism has proven effective in preventing the leopard attacks.

The system is based on the Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System (Anider) technology, a state-of-the-art solution designed to detect the presence of wildlife near farmlands and human habitations.

It is equipped with sensors that can detect the movement of wild animals near the designated areas. Once detected, the system triggers a response through sound sirens and high beam lights, aimed at deterring wildlife from entering the areas and preventing potential damage to crops, livestock, and human beings. The approximate cost for the Anider ranges between ₹18,000 and ₹20,000.

The Junnar forest department claims that the system is showing good results in preventing the leopard attacks in Junnar and Ambegaon tehsil.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator, Junnar forest department, said, “Currently, we have 55 Aniders placed at various locations including 20 in Junnar, 20 in Otur 20, 10 in Shirur and 5 in Manchar. The system not only alarms people about the leopard’s presence but also saves the animal. We do not need to harm the leopard or even trap the wild cat, the animal moves away on its own, which also helps keep the big cat safe.”

“It is a manually operated system, and we are seeing a decrease in interaction especially in the hotspot areas,” said Rajhans.

The forest department is trying to combine this system with its solar fencing project to enhance the safety of villagers and wild animals.

So far at least 10 people including 6 in Junnar and 4 in Shirur have received the benefits of the solar fencing scheme. The scheme will be expanded to hundreds of other people in leopard-prone tehsils, said officials.

Sagar More, a farmer in Shiroli Khurd village of Junnar tehsil, said, “The leopard recently killed our pet dogs after which we installed the solar fencing around our home. Recently, when the leopard came in contact with this fencing, he suffered a minor current and ran away, since then we haven’t seen a leopard presence around the house.”

Apart from solar fencing, the department is also making efforts to protect the marginal community including shepherds, farm workers, and labourers from possible leopard attacks. These people mostly sleep in open places and are very prone to such attacks.

To protect such vulnerable people, the forest department has come up with a solar lamp and tent distribution scheme. The department has purchased nearly 400 solar lamps and an equal number of tents. In the first phase 85 lamps and tents were distributed to the shepherds in Junnar tehsil and further distribution is going on.

“While Anider system and solar fencing seem effective in protecting the people living in houses, the tents and solar lamps will help protect the marginal community. The tents will not only safeguard the shepherds from leopard attack but also protect them from snakebite and rough weather conditions,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator, Junnar forest department.