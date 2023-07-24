Animals from Katraj Rescue are likely to shift in the TTC centre

Amid the mismanagement issues, the Forest Department is now planning to shift the wild animals of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park’s Wildlife Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre to its newly inaugurated Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan. The process is most likely to take place in August, said a forest official.

The Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Katraj is under inquiry by the Forest Department as serious flaws have been found in two separate investigations which were carried out in April and June this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Katraj is under inquiry by the Forest Department as serious flaws have been found in two separate investigations which were carried out in April and June this year. Wildlife management was a major concern and the investigation reports have highlighted the mistreatment and lack of information about wild animals at the rescue center.

Earlier, Shriram Shinde who is a curator of the rescue center in Katraj stated that the Indian Herpetological Society (IHS) which was outsourced for the management of this rescue and rehabilitation center has been planning to shut its operations. He also said that the society has already written about the same to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Recently, the Forest Department has integrated a TTC facility in Bavdhan for the treatment of wild animals as well as those who require long-term care.

Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) said, “The department is planning to shift animals of Katraj Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre to its TTC facility in Bavdhan. Currently, we are in the process of finalizing the non-governmental organisation (NGO) that will be appointed to run this facility. The process is expected to be completed by mid-August and the facility then after will be operational. After that, we will be able to shift the animals to this facility. “

Three NGOs have expressed their interest in running this new facility. A round of interviews has been conducted. We expect that the decision will be finalized in the first week of August and the work will be started immediately, Mohite confirmed.

