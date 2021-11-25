Home / Cities / Pune News / Anna Hazare stable post angiography at Pune hospital
Anna Hazare stable post angiography at Pune hospital

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised, underwent angiography, in Pune on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, as per hospital authorities
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised, underwent angiography, in Pune on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, as per hospital authorities. (HT FILE)
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised, underwent angiography, in Pune on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, as per hospital authorities. (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised in Pune on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, as per hospital authorities.

The anti-corruption crusader, admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, is stable after a procedure done to remove a minor blockage in his coronary artery, they said.

“The 84-year-old social activist was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain for the last two to three days. He was thoroughly evaluated by a team of experts,” said a statement by Ruby Hall Clinic. It stated that an ECG (electrocardiogram) revealed “minor changes” following which two doctors - PK Grant and CN Makhale - conducted an angiography, an imaging test that uses X-rays to check blood vessels, on him.

“The angiogram revealed a minor blockage in his coronary artery. The procedure was performed successfully and he is receiving the appropriate medical line of treatment. He is stable and likely to be discharged in 2 to 3 days,” said Dr Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.

