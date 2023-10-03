Anti-encroachment department records 95 cases of hawker threats during 2023

PUNE: From January till the end of September this year, the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded as many as 95 complaints of attack, abuse, and even suicide threats issued by hawkers during anti-encroachment drives. By contrast, the department had recorded 63 such complaints in the previous year (2022). From January-September 2023, PMC anti-encroachment department has recorded 95 complaints of attack, abuse, and even suicide threats issued by hawkers. (HT FILE)

PMC anti-encroachment department head, Madhav Jagtap, said, “We have been receiving such complaints from our staffers wherein the hawkers attack, abuse and even issue suicide threats to our men on duty. We record the complaints and keep the seniors updated about the issue. At the same time, help is also taken from the police department while tackling these types of complaints. Besides, we have our dedicated police security staff to help us in our anti-encroachment drives.”

On March 20, 2023, the anti-encroachment department filed a police complaint against hawkers for attacking civic employees during an anti-encroachment drive near NDA Ground, Warje Malwadi. On March 29, 2023, a mob of around 150 people gathered as the PMC staff began demolishing unauthorised structures on footpaths near Laxminagar Society. Subsequently, the mob turned unruly, attacking and pelting stones on earth-moving machinery and other vehicles belonging to the anti-encroachment department. Junior engineers Anil Pardeshi and Prakash Kumbhar were attacked and allegedly injured in the ensuing melee.

At least 10% of the complaints recorded this year are related to hawkers issuing suicide threats to ward off PMC officials from taking action against them over illegal structures on roads and footpaths. Most of the accused are organised hawkers-cum-vendors found (illegally) occupying public spaces in violation of the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act.

The anti-encroachment department is an independent department of the PMC under the control of the additional municipal commissioner (estate). There are 15 anti-encroachment departmental offices in 15 wards (ward offices) that report to the main anti-encroachment department located in the PMC main building at Shivajinagar.

The objectives of the anti-encroachment department include: to make sure that citizens do not face any inconvenience due to illegal construction and unauthorised hawkers on roads and footpaths; to declare ‘hawking zones’ and ‘non-hawking zones’ and rehabilitate hawkers from ‘non-hawking zones’ to ‘hawking zones’; to make Pune city free from traffic congestion caused by unauthorised hawkers; to remove illegal encroachment and unauthorised hawkers from footpaths, roads and streets; and to keep areas like hospitals, railway stations, schools, religious places, government offices and silent zones free from unauthorised hawkers.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON