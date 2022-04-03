Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Pune despite opposition

PUNE The anti-encroachment drive will continue from Monday despite demands from the opposition to stop it. The drive was not conducted on occasion of Gudi Padwa and Sunday, said PMC officials.

“The drive will continue as per our plans from Monday. Strict implementation will be done, like it is going on since the past two weeks,” said Madhav Jagtap, PMC anti-encroachment department head.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sought party chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). There’s growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC’s drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.

Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori.Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.

The PMC drive began the drive on March 17. According to officials, 45 key roads have been treated as priority and a team of 250 people is formed to complete the task.

Action taken on April 1

1832 sq foot freed from encroachment in Zone 2 Katraj and Kondhwa

2 JCB, 1 gas cutter, 2 breaker were used