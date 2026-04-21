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Anti-extortion cell arrests man for ordering illegal weapons; swords & kukris worth 57,000 seized

According to police officials, the anti-extortion cell team was patrolling within the jurisdiction of the Sant Tukaram Nagar police station when they received specific intelligence about illegal arms being procured online

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 10:25 pm IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The anti-extortion cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly ordering illegal weapons through Facebook and courier services; and seized a cache of swords and kukris worth 57,000. The action was carried out as part of a special drive against illegal arms, initiated under the directives of police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Acting on the tipoff, the police intercepted a consignment at a warehouse of a private courier company near Mohan Nagar in Pimpri and recovered five steel swords and five steel kukris. (HT)

According to police officials, the anti-extortion cell team was patrolling within the jurisdiction of the Sant Tukaram Nagar police station when they received specific intelligence about illegal arms being procured online.

Acting on the tipoff, the police intercepted a consignment at a warehouse of a private courier company near Mohan Nagar in Pimpri and recovered five steel swords and five steel kukris.

During technical analysis, the police identified multiple accused involved in ordering the weapons. One of the accused, Mahadev Ganpat Shewale, 38, a resident of Rahatani in Pimpri-Chinchwad, was apprehended from Wakad and handed over to the Sant Tukaram Nagar police station for further investigation. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were sourced from suppliers in Punjab and Rajasthan. The consignment was intended for distribution not only in Pimpri-Chinchwad but also in districts such as Dhule and Aurangabad, among others.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Anti-extortion cell arrests man for ordering illegal weapons; swords & kukris worth 57,000 seized
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