Anti-Narcotics Cell busts 76 lakh mephedrone haul in Wagholi, 2 held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch seized 351 grams of mephedrone (MD), a banned narcotic drug, worth ₹76 lakh, and arrested two persons during a patrol operation in the Wagholi area on August 15. The operation was conducted under the guidance of police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Rameshwarlal Motiji Ahir, 45, and Nakshatra Hemraj Ahir, 25, both residents of Ahir Mohalla, Lothiyana, Rajasthan, who were arrested from Tambe Vasti in Bakori in Wagholi.

“An FIR has been registered at Wagholi police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused,” said ACP Rajendra Mulik.

