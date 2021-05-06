APMC, PMC conduct anti-encroachment drive on Shivneri road

Pune: To curb footfall on Shivneri road near Market Yard, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive against roadside vegetable hawkers on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The two-day exercise helped to check public movement in the area as residents flouted lockdown norms and were seen not following social distancing and wearing masks. We have decided to conduct such drives twice in 15 days as we have observed that the hawkers return after a few days. A squad of 10 persons will keep a check on encroachers,” said Madhukar Garad, administrator and secretary, APMC Gultekdi Market Yard Pune.

Currently, APMC is not allowing hawkers to sell vegetables within the premises.

“We have allowed 50 per cent wholesalers to run their shops on the premises. We will reopen other points of sale only after lockdown restrictions ease,” Garad said.

“Only 50 per cent hawkers were seen on footpath today and no vendor after 11 am, unlike previous days,” said Prashant Hiremat, resident of Shivneri road.

