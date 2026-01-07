AQI worries, traffic diversions and village cleanup ahead of ‘Pune Grand Tour’: Jitendra Dudi

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi Tuesday expressed serious concern over Pune’s air quality ahead of the international cycling event, ‘Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026’ and said that pollution could become a major issue during the race. Addressing a press conference held at the Pune Collectorate office, Dudi said that the city’s air quality index (AQI) which currently stands at 175 is worrying, especially as international cyclists will be participating in the event. The collector informed that traffic diversions will be implemented on roads falling along the race route, alternate routes will be provided to commuters, and roads will be cleared immediately after the race convoy passes. (HT)

“I am much worried about the AQI of Pune during the race period. As international cyclists are going to participate, questions and issues related to air quality will be raised. Some players may complain about the AQI as pollution is a serious issue for all of us at present,” Dudi said.

The district administration – in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) – is preparing a focused action plan to improve air quality, Dudi shared. “Beginning January 13 and 14, we are taking up a plan to make the air quality better. We cannot disclose all the steps right now but we are certainly working on it,” he said.

The collector informed that traffic diversions will be implemented on roads falling along the race route, alternate routes will be provided to commuters, and roads will be cleared immediately after the race convoy passes. “We will also appeal to schools, colleges and offices located along the race route to consider declaring a full-day or half-day holiday. This will reduce traffic and allow students and employees to witness this historic race, which is happening for the first time in the country,” he said.

Given that the race route and villages along it will be broadcast live on international television, affording global visibility to rural Pune, Dudi appealed to the administration to ensure complete cleanliness along the route through micro-level planning involving residents.

Earlier in the day, Dudi carried out a village-wise inspection along stage 2 of the ‘Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026’, holding meetings at Narayanpur in Purandar taluka, Kapurvhol and Khed Shivapur in Bhor taluka, and Karanjawane and Donje in Haveli taluka. The collector said that the administration has already developed quality roads along the race route. Stressing how the race provides an opportunity to showcase the natural beauty, history and culture of the region to the world, he urged villages to welcome the cyclists in a disciplined manner.

Meanwhile, the event will be held from January 19 to January 23, 2026, and has been officially included in the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) cycling calendar. The competition will be broadcast live across the world, giving Pune and Maharashtra significant international exposure. The race will be conducted in four stages, covering nine talukas of Pune district. With a total distance of 437 kilometres, the competition will see participation from 176 cyclists representing 40 countries, generating widespread excitement among cycling enthusiasts and sports lovers.

Box

Stage 2 of the race will begin from Ladies Club, Camp, and pass through Golibar Chowk, Kondhwa, Yeolewadi, Bhivari, Chambali, Kodit, Narayanpur, Chivhewadi, Ketkawale, Kapurvhol, Kasurdi, Mohari, Jambhli, Ambavane, Karanjawane, Wangani, Nighade, Kusgaon, Khed Shivapur, Kondhanpur, Sinhagad Ghat Road, Donje, Kirkitwadi and Khadakwasla, before concluding at Nanded City on Sinhagad Road.