Home / Cities / Pune News / Armed men assault, rob 3 film junior artists in Pune

Armed men assault, rob 3 film junior artists in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Four unidentified armed persons attacked and robbed three young film junior artists near Avenue Mall in Wanowrie, according to Pune police

Pune: Four unidentified armed persons attacked and robbed three young film junior artists near Avenue Mall in Wanowrie, according to the police. The victims were identified as Imran Khan, Harsh Nathe, and Jishan Patni. Imran lodged a police complaint at the Wanowrie police station on Friday.

Four unidentified armed persons attacked and robbed three young film junior artists near Avenue Mall in Wanowrie, according to Pune police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
As per the police report, Imran and his friends had gathered at a tea stall near Avenue Mall at around 4 am on May 21 and waiting for a bus to go to the location for shooting for a Marathi movie. While having tea at the stall, four unidentified men approached them and one of them placed a sharp weapon near Imran’s neck while others snatched his money. They later physically assaulted the others and robbed cash, valuables and mobiles worth 19,600.

The shaken victims proceeded to the film location and filed a complaint at the Wanowrie police after their return on Friday.

