Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”

PUNE: The police have identified another person in the Army recruitment exam question paper leak case, according to public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal who was speaking in open court in Pune on Monday.

“Money transaction worth ₹25 lakh from accused 6 (Major T) to accused 7 (Major Kilari) was agreed upon. The police are on the lookout to arrest a man named Pawan,” said Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the police custody of two arrested Major rank officers, Thiru Murugan Thangavelu (47) and Vasant Vijay Kilari (45), was extended by special judge SR Navander on Monday. The third accused is Bharat Lakshman Adakmol (37), an ex-serviceman living in Pachora area of Pune and native of Jalgaon.

Rahul Deshmukh, Jyoti Pawar and Rahul Lonandkar are defence advocates for the Kilari, Adakmol and Thangavelu respectively.

Extending police custody, the judge said, “Data from the phones of accused has been retrieved and is in Tamil language.”

The case is registered under Sections 420, 409, 34 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 6 and 7 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University Board and Other Specified Examination Act, 1982; Sections 7, 12, and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (2018 Amendment) and Section 66(c) of Information Technology Act at Wanowrie police station.