Home / Cities / Pune News / Army paper leak: Arrested major sent to seven days in police custody
pune news

Army paper leak: Arrested major sent to seven days in police custody

An Indian Army major arrested in the army recruitment exam paper leak case was remanded to seven days in police custody by a special court in Pune on Monday
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
HT Image

An Indian Army major arrested in the army recruitment exam paper leak case was remanded to seven days in police custody by a special court in Pune on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Major Thiru Murugan and was brought to Pune on Sunday from Tamil Nadu where he was posted. He will be in the custody of the Special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Pune police to investigate the matter, until March 15.

The remand was granted by the court of special judge SR Navander with public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal and advocate RA Lonandkar as the defence advocate.

Assistant commissioner of police Laxman Barate of Pune police crime branch was present as the investigation officer.

“After the arrest of the first accused in the case, the investigation led the police to the present accused. The paper was 100 per cent stolen. It was forwarded from his WhatsApp account. The investigation is about where he got it from. Some of the earlier arrested were found with copies of the question paper,” said PP Agarwal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Decentralised vaccination plan helps cover over 1.46 lakh people in Pune

Virtual Data Science conference on March 8

SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity

IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week

The police and the PP added that some messages were deleted by the accused and further investigation in the matter is needed.

The defence lawyer argued that the phones of the present, as well as the

earlier accused, have already been seized. Therefore, further custody is not required as experts can retrieve the erased information.

To this, the judge asked for the case diary from ACP Borate and after going through it, he read the order stating, “The accused is the key person in the conspiracy of leaking the paper. There may be various links to this conspiracy. Due to the unlawful activity, the entire recruitment process has been stopped and the entire procedure has been postponed. Sufficient custody has to be granted for further investigation.”

An application to add sections of the prevention of corruption act was also submitted in the court. The original case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP