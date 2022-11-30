Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Army to conduct Vijay Run-22 on December 16

Army to conduct Vijay Run-22 on December 16

pune news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

In commemoration of the historic military victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, Southern Command has organised a ‘Run for Soldier - Run with Soldier’ run

Vijay Diwas will be commemorated at Pune and 15 other cities across Southern Command area of responsibility. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

In commemoration of the historic military victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, Southern Command has organised a ‘Southern Star Vijay Run-22’ on December 16.

Vijay Diwas will be commemorated at Pune and 15 other cities across Southern Command area of responsibility.

Based on the theme “Run for Soldier - Run with Soldier”, this mega event is aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the masses, especially the Youth. While paying homage to our martyrs, the participants in ‘Vijay Run 22’ would also be highlighting the calibre, potential and energy of our Nation.

The ‘Vijay Run-22’ will comprise three categories; 12.5 km run which is open for all with separate categories for men and women, 5 km run for students of schools and 4 km run exclusively for women. Link for free Online Registrations for Pune is open at www.runbuddies.club and the registrations will close on December 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP