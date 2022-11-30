Army to conduct Vijay Run-22 on December 16

In commemoration of the historic military victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, Southern Command has organised a ‘Southern Star Vijay Run-22’ on December 16.

Vijay Diwas will be commemorated at Pune and 15 other cities across Southern Command area of responsibility.

Based on the theme “Run for Soldier - Run with Soldier”, this mega event is aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the masses, especially the Youth. While paying homage to our martyrs, the participants in ‘Vijay Run 22’ would also be highlighting the calibre, potential and energy of our Nation.

The ‘Vijay Run-22’ will comprise three categories; 12.5 km run which is open for all with separate categories for men and women, 5 km run for students of schools and 4 km run exclusively for women. Link for free Online Registrations for Pune is open at www.runbuddies.club and the registrations will close on December 10.