Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Arrested thieves found involved in armed robbery cases

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 05:58 am IST

The arrested suspects confessed to have carried out armed robbery in areas under Kopargaon Police Station in Ahilyanagar and Gangapur Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday said that the four men arrested in a recent motorcycle theft case were also involved in armed robberies.

Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “We have recovered valuables worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.41 lakh, one pistol, three live rounds and one car from their possession.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “We have recovered valuables worth 7.41 lakh, one pistol, three live rounds and one car from their possession.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Interrogation of an accused identified as Prasad Bharat Pandav from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar held by Mahalunge Police Station and anti-robbery squad unit in a motorcycle theft case on Thursday revealed the involvement of three accomplices. Later, Ashish Rajaram Bhosale, Rushikesh Navnath Dhaktode and Pavan Ramesh Bhalerao from Ahilyanagar were apprehended.

The arrested suspects confessed to have carried out armed robbery in areas under Kopargaon Police Station in Ahilyanagar and Gangapur Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “We have recovered valuables worth 7.41 lakh, one pistol, three live rounds and one car from their possession.”

News / Cities / Pune / Arrested thieves found involved in armed robbery cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On