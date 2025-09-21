Arrested thieves found involved in armed robbery cases

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday said that the four men arrested in a recent motorcycle theft case were also involved in armed robberies. Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “We have recovered valuables worth ₹ 7.41 lakh, one pistol, three live rounds and one car from their possession.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Interrogation of an accused identified as Prasad Bharat Pandav from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar held by Mahalunge Police Station and anti-robbery squad unit in a motorcycle theft case on Thursday revealed the involvement of three accomplices. Later, Ashish Rajaram Bhosale, Rushikesh Navnath Dhaktode and Pavan Ramesh Bhalerao from Ahilyanagar were apprehended.

The arrested suspects confessed to have carried out armed robbery in areas under Kopargaon Police Station in Ahilyanagar and Gangapur Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

