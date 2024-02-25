Artillery, high-tech air assault weaponry on display at Maharashtra’s first defence expo

Pune: The first day of maiden defence expo organised by the Maharashtra government at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Moshi had an impressive display of cutting-edge military weapons manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) affiliated institutions, major defence firms, including medium and small enterprises, and global defence companies. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Moshi. The first day of maiden defence expo organised by the Maharashtra government had an impressive display of cutting-edge military weapons. (HT)

The country’s leading defence manufacturers have exhibited their product line up ranging from small arms weapon systems, various military vehicles, air defence and missile systems at the venue. Advanced light helicopter Dhruv, light combat helicopter Prachand, Dhanush artillery gun, field Howitzer 77 Bofors gun, T-90 Bhishma and Arjun Tanks, Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP -II on display attracted crowds on the first day.

Also on display is the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Made in India Samar II and Akash surface to air weapon system at the expo held between February 24 and February 26 with over 50,000 engineering students, school students and others expected to attend the event.

Around 500 MSMEs working in the defence sectors have showcased niche products for display. The industries department has given a historic theme for the event and each pavilion where companies have set up their stalls have been given names of forts of Maharashtra.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the expo and was briefed on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives by 12 Base Repair Depot for training Agniveers and giving context to speech. Besides the IAF Chief, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the mega event.

On show

Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-DHRUV is an indigenously developed utility aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with a twin-engine which has a multi-role and multi-mission dimension to it while indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, meaning fierce, was formally inducted into the IAF at the Jodhpur Air Base on October 3 last year.

Dhanush is the indigenously upgraded version of the Swedish Bofors gun procured in the 1980s. It is a 155 mm, 45-calibre towed artillery gun with a range of 36 km and has demonstrated a range of 38 km with specialised ammunition. The Samar-II system has been developed using the R-27 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles which can intercept targets at extended ranges than its previous version Samar-1 air defence missile systems.

The Akash missile system can target aircraft up to 45 km away and has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles. The DRDO pavilion showcases different types of rockets, especially the Pinaaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system (MBRL). It is a battle-proven, all-weather, system designed indirect area fire artillery weapon. Its mission is to deliver a large volume of fire within a very short time against critical and sensitive area targets with quick response and relatively high pointing accuracy of the launcher.

Fadnavis, who inaugurated the expo, described it as the first one-of-its-kind in the country.

“Defence manufacturing is the fastest growing sector in the country which provides large scale job creation and investment opportunities. The expo has been organised with the motive of making Maharashtra the next defence manufacturing hub of India,” he said.

Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, chairman and managing director, Nibe Group and organiser of the expo, said, “The defence Expo is based on the vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of self-reliance and developing indigenous defence capability. The engineering students will get to interact with the tri services of the country and know more about the transfer of technology.”

According to Industries minister Uday Sawant, students of engineering colleges in Pune have been motivated to take advantage of the platform to understand the current and future requirements of defence industries.

“We are expecting more than 50,000 college and school students to attend the expo,” he said.