As fuel prices soar, e-vehicle registrations on the rise

E-vehicle registration numbers have increased in 2021, as compared to January and February of last year.

In 2021, till February 15, a total 355 e-vehicles have been registered with Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), so far.

In 2020, a total of 301 e-vehicles were registered in Pune in January and February, collectively.

In January 2021, a total of 205 e-vehicles have been registered in Pune. In January 2020 a total 147, and in February 2020, a total 154 e-vehicles were registered.

“The registration of e-vehicles has been gradually increasing. Most of them are two-wheelers. As the infrastructure of charging facilities and battery replacement will increase, people will start to use e-vehicles more,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer.

“There is no doubt that the response to e-vehicles has been increasing, but there are still many fields we have to work on. There has to be efforts to increase the commercial use of the e-vehicles. People are becoming more aware and there are more options in the market now,” said Sachin Jadhav, chairman and managing director of Polarity Smart Bikes.

As the fuel prices have been soaring in recent times many are viewing e-vehicles as an efficient alternative. “My husband and I use e-bikes to go to work. We have faced no problems and it is very cost efficient. Our expenditure to buy the vehicle has been recovered and there has been no maintenance. Only thing is we should have compatible infrastructure for e-vehicles,” said Poonam Sonwane, a resident of Sangvi area.

In 2020, a total 1458 e-vehicles came on the road. While in 2019, 1,001 e-vehicles were registered.

