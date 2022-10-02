As monsoon activities slow down, day temperature to rise in Pune: IMD

After two days of thunderstorms, lightning and brief intense rainfall during evening hours, Pune city has started to report a rise in day temperature.

On Sunday, the city sizzled at 31.3 degrees Celsius and the day temperature is likely to be on the higher side for the next few days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD, the day temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius warmer than normal on Sunday. The night temperature was 0.4 degrees Celsius warmer than normal with 21.3 degrees Celsius reported as the minimum temperature.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the day temperature is likely to rise till 32 degrees Celsius till October 5.

“The sky is likely to remain cloudy and lightning and thunderstorms are likely towards the evening till October 4. After that there will be partly cloudy skies with light rainfall. The day temperature may reach up to 32 degrees Celsius till October 5. The night temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra are likely to experience lightning and thunderstorms till October 3.

“From October 5 onwards, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to experience lightning and thunderstorms till October 6,” said Kashyapi.

According to IMD, the withdrawal line of southwest monsoon continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.