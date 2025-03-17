“ASHA Nirogi Maharashtra” health initiative to be launched soon

The “ASHA Nirogi Maharashtra” initiative is making significant progress, with officials confirming that the project, aimed at improving public healthcare and strengthening grassroots health services, will be launched soon. As per officials, the ASHA workers will also be assessed pre- and post-training to evaluate the effectiveness of skill enhancement. The government has developed the I-Learn platform for digital skill enhancement. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Maharashtra has as many as 63,000 ASHA workers actively working in the state. The program aims to equip them with advanced training, digital resources, and innovative learning platforms.

They serve as the backbone of the public health system, assisting in maternal and child health, immunization, disease prevention, and health awareness programmes. However, challenges such as limited training, lack of recognition, and resource constraints often hinder their effectiveness, said the officials.

The program is being implemented in collaboration with the State IEC Bureau, Maharashtra, and the IICARE Foundation.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, IEC Bureau, said, “For capacity building and skill development, ASHA workers will receive structured training on maternal health, child health, immunisation, TB prevention, and general health promotion through quarterly workshops and refresher courses.”

“The training methodology will include a combination of online courses, case studies, and role-play exercises to enhance practical knowledge. Besides, doctors, nurses, and public health professionals will provide online guidance on emerging health challenges, including COVID-19, vector-borne diseases, and mental health,” he said.

As per officials, the ASHA workers will also be assessed pre- and post-training to evaluate the effectiveness of skill enhancement. The government has developed the I-Learn platform for digital skill enhancement. To ensure continuous learning, they will have access to the I-Learn digital platform. The platform will have self-paced video modules, covering topics such as maternal care, infant health, sanitation, immunisation, and disease prevention.

Furthermore, the workers will be provided with a comprehensive, mobile-friendly digital booklet covering all health programmes, essential guidelines, and best practices in Marathi. The booklet will be shared via WhatsApp, social media, and QR codes. Regular updates about information on epidemic prevention, non-communicable diseases, and emerging health threats will be provided.

Dr Baviskar, further, informed that to facilitate real-time communication and peer learning, more than 55,000 ASHA workers have already been connected through statewide WhatsApp community groups.

“The workers will have access to monthly live webinars featuring top medical professionals and public health specialists. An app is under development and soon all ASHA workers will be provided tablets that will replace the traditional way of reporting,” he said.