Ashish Lele is new director at NCL Pune

Pune: Ashish Lele, former chief scientist at Pune’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), has taken charge as the director of the organisation Thursday morning. He took the office from Srivari Chandrasekhar, director, Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research–Indian Institute Of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, who held the additional charge for last few months.

Lele was senior vice-president and head, Advanced Materials and Alternative Energy Group, Reliance Industries Limited prior to take the charge at NCL.

Lele completed his Chemical Engineering graduation from the Department of Chemical Technology (ICT), University of Bombay, in 1988. He obtained his doctorate (PhD) in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware, USA in 1993. He joined CSIR-NCL in 1993 as a scientist and set up a research group on the rheology of complex fluids, polymer dynamics, and polymer processing. He led many industry-sponsored research projects at the laboratory and carried out several product development activities. He led the efforts for developing PEM fuel cell technology in a consortium of three other CSIR laboratories and three Indian industries.

Lele was the recipient of the Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award in Engineering Sciences in 2006, Infosys prize in Engineering and Computer Science in 2012 and, the ICT Distinguished Alumnus award in 2013.

Lele and Chandrasekhar signed a change of the guard document in the presence of Shekhar Mande, DG-CSIR; RA Mashelkar, former DG-CSIR; S Sivaram, former director, CSIR-NCL, and many former directors, including Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia, K Vijayamohanan Pillai and Paul Ratnasamy at a virtual programme held on Thursday.