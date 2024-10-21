Assembly polls: NCP (SP) members upset over induction of outsiders 

The recent induction of several leaders and aspirants into the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has stirred discontent among long-time party workers. Many loyal members are voicing their concerns over the influx of outsiders, particularly in key constituencies like Indapur, Madha, and Sindhkhedraja. This discontent could create challenges for the party ahead of the upcoming elections, raising questions about candidate selection and its commitment to grassroots supporters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Party leaders such as Pravin Mane, Abhijit Patil, and Gayatri Shingane have openly criticised the decision to bring in external candidates, arguing it undermines the loyalty and dedication of existing workers. This discontent could create challenges for the party ahead of the upcoming elections, raising questions about candidate selection and its commitment to grassroots supporters.

In Indapur, MLA Dattatraya Bharne, who was elected on the undivided NCP ticket in 2019, joined Ajit Pawar’s faction soon after. Since then, the search for a suitable candidate from Indapur was on within the NCP (SP).

As part of the Mahayuti alliance, the Indapur seat was given to Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. This left BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil with few options, ultimately prompting him to join NCP (SP), with Pawar’s assurance of a ticket from Indapur. In response, local NCP (SP) leaders Pravin Mane, Appasaheb Jagdale, Bharat Shah, and three other aspirants expressed frustration at being overlooked, despite their efforts during MP Supriya Sule’s Lok Sabha campaign. Mane has also announced to contest polls as an independent.

A similar situation is unfolding in Madha. Last week, current NCP MLA Baban Shinde met Sharad Pawar, seeking a ticket for his son, Ranjit Shinde. Baban Shinde, who has represented Madha in six consecutive elections, now wants to secure the seat for his son.

Following the NCP split, most MLAs, including Baban Shinde, joined Ajit Pawar’s faction. In the recent Lok Sabha election, NCP (SP) candidate Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil led by 50,000 votes in the Madha assembly segment. Baban Shinde, considering this shift in the political landscape, is seeking a ticket for his son from NCP (SP).

“We met our leader Sharad Pawar and conveyed that candidates from Madha should not be inducted from other parties,” said Kokate. “He assured us, and we are hopeful that the party will grant the ticket to one of us.”

A similar situation has emerged in Sindhkhedraja, Buldhana district. Recently, senior NCP leader and former minister Rajendra Shingane rejoined the NCP (SP) faction. Shingane, who won five elections from Sindhkhedraja on an NCP ticket, now faces opposition from within his party, including his niece, Gayatri Shingane.

Gayatri Shingane, the district president of the NCP women’s wing led by Sharad Pawar, is determined to contest from Sindhkhedraja. She has been working on the ground for months and expressed disappointment over her uncle’s return to the party.

“When the party split, senior leaders said there would be no forgiveness for traitors. Loyal workers like us went from village to village, delivering the party’s message ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. And now, traitors are welcomed back. Is this the reward for our loyalty?” she said.