Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Astrologer robbed of 95,000 in Pune's Koregaon Park

Astrologer robbed of 95,000 in Pune's Koregaon Park

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 06, 2023 10:30 PM IST

An astrologer was robbed of ₹95,001 by three men who approached him for consultation in Pune's Koregaon Park area

Three men approached a 30-year-old astrologer in Koregaon Park area in the city under the pretext of seeking consultation, and robbed him of 95,001.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Koregaon Park police station on October 5 under sections 392, 394,504,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on October 3 between 8 pm and 11:30 pm, at Koregaon Park, lane number 6.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the police, the astrologer has created his social media business pages and through which he has posts videos and people approach him for consultation.

The accused contacted the astrologer for consultation and asked him to have tea with them and took him on their vehicle towards Chakan.

On the way, they threatened the astrologer and asked him to hand over all his belongings. Later they threatened and forced him to transfer 95,001 via his mobile wallet.

Dattaryaya Lingade, assistant police inspector, said, “Identification of the accused is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon.’’

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Koregaon Park police station on October 5 under sections 392, 394,504,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robbery astrologer koregaon park
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP