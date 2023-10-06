Astrologer robbed of ₹95,000 in Pune's Koregaon Park
Three men approached a 30-year-old astrologer in Koregaon Park area in the city under the pretext of seeking consultation, and robbed him of ₹95,001.
The incident occurred on October 3 between 8 pm and 11:30 pm, at Koregaon Park, lane number 6.
According to the police, the astrologer has created his social media business pages and through which he has posts videos and people approach him for consultation.
The accused contacted the astrologer for consultation and asked him to have tea with them and took him on their vehicle towards Chakan.
On the way, they threatened the astrologer and asked him to hand over all his belongings. Later they threatened and forced him to transfer ₹95,001 via his mobile wallet.
Dattaryaya Lingade, assistant police inspector, said, “Identification of the accused is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon.’’
A case regarding the incident has been registered at Koregaon Park police station on October 5 under sections 392, 394,504,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).